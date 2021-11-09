Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $150.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.01. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after acquiring an additional 625,952 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

