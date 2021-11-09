Stifel Financial Corp Sells 865 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 391,064 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% during the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMS opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMS. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

