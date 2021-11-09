Analysts Set Expectations for PlayAGS Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PlayAGS in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $334.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.36. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 11.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in PlayAGS by 4.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

