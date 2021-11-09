JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 19,497 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

