Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $72,792,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $7,125,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 125.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 109,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

