ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $38.34.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after acquiring an additional 780,033 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 422,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.