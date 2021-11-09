AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO Sells $221,340.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ATRC stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on ATRC. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
