AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO Sells $221,340.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ATRC stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 36.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATRC. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

