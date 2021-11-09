CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total transaction of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

CRVL stock opened at $188.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.93. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.39 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after acquiring an additional 310,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

