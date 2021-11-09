Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Buys $145,600.00 in Stock

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 20.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 5.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

