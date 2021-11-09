Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp Sells 2,159 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $265,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

