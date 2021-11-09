Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Sector perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,200 ($81.00) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Agricole cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($102.82) to GBX 7,170 ($93.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,900 ($116.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,546.25 ($98.59).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,047 ($79.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,719.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £43.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

