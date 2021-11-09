Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given Under review Rating at Shore Capital

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.14 ($4.55).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 283.20 ($3.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 275.30 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 296.31.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.