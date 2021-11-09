Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after acquiring an additional 332,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after acquiring an additional 294,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after acquiring an additional 463,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,679 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

