Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,575 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Movado Group worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOV opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOV. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

