Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 110,835 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,047,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Veru by 46.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veru by 523.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VERU shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a P/E ratio of -866.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

