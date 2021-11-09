Stifel Financial Corp Has $459,000 Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

