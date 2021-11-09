Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,615 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Waterstone Financial worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

