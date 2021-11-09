Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,368 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Oil States International worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oil States International by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

