234,963 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 234,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Coursera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 47.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.10.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 3,081 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $108,543.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 60,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $2,233,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,694 shares of company stock worth $13,845,085 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

