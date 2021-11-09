Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 136,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 543,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $326.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.06.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

