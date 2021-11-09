Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 278,409 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,409 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of CleanSpark worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 316.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,914 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $11,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 618.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 301,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 993.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.