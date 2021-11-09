Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 186.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,847,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 782.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 79,471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and have sold 40,087 shares valued at $940,393. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

