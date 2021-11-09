Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

