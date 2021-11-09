First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

