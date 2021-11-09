Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 354 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,518,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRS opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.81.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

