720 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIZZ stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

