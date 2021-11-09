AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 250,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.