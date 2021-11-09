Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Financial Review

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Jumia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.70 $15.87 million $2.26 11.11 Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 11.85 -$183.83 million N/A N/A

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Betterware de Mexico and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jumia Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Betterware de Mexico currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.21%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.60%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43% Jumia Technologies -105.01% -45.96% -32.63%

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

