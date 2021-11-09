Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.82.

NYSE DELL opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. FMR LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after buying an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.