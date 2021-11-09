Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 198,226 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,755,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,226 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nomura by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -225.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

