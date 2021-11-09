Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:CIM opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 68,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 195,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

