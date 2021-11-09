Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.96 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 86,156 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

