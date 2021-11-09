Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TRS stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

