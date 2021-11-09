Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

GRBK stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.2% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

