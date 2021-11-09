Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,091,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Gerdau worth $30,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gerdau by 35.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 202,077 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,279 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gerdau by 261.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,061,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 767,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.