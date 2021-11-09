Vanguard Group Inc. Has $29.16 Million Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $29,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 10.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 10.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of VERI opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

