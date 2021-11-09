Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 62,855 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.90% of Kronos Worldwide worth $31,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $5,536,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

KRO opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

