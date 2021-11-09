Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,251,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

