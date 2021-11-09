Moderna, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.93.

Shares of MRNA opened at $244.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.93. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,508,275 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

