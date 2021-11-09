KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Stake Raised by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.23% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,915,000.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

