Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 995,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $30,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBTX opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $308.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

