Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 121.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 179.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.