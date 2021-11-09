Revolve Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.
RVLV stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.
In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $517,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
