Revolve Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

RVLV stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $517,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

