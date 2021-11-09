Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,697.20 ($22.17) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,038.60 ($13.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The firm has a market cap of £193.31 billion and a PE ratio of 38.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,607.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,457.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

