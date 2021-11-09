Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Critical Survey

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

23.6% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greenbrook TMS and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 5 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 142.34%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.78%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 3.01 -$29.66 million N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.44 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

Summary

Greenbrook TMS beats Quipt Home Medical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.