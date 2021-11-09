Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €80.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €98.83 ($116.27).

ETR VAR1 opened at €113.90 ($134.00) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €124.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.33. Varta has a 52 week low of €100.40 ($118.12) and a 52 week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.56.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

