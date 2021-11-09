Tidewater (TDW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.95 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

TDW stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $531.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

