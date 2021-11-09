SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. On average, analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCYX opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of SCYNEXIS worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

