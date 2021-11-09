Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.87 ($104.55).

FRA:BNR opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.87.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

