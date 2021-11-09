Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.87 ($104.55).

FRA:BNR opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.87.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

