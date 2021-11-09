Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.78 ($119.74).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €75.84 ($89.22) on Monday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.66.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

